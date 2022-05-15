NBA star Stephen Curry set to graduate from Davidson College

As Davidson College celebrates its 185th commencement ceremony on Sunday, one of the school’s most famous alumnus will receive his degree.

NBA star and Charlotte native Stephen Curry will graduate as a member of the Class of 2022. He’ll receive his degree 13 years after leaving college a year early to pursue a professional basketball career.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry teams up with Davidson College to support women’s athletics

“Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree,” Davidson College said in a statement. “He needed to complete one semester of classwork. He re-enrolled at Davidson College for the spring semester and worked with two members of the Davidson faculty, a Stanford University professor and a UC Santa Cruz professor who taught Stephen when both were at Davidson.”

Curry will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology. He will not be in attendance for the commencement ceremony, but the college said he’ll be presented his diploma on campus at a later date.

Curry, a graduate of Charlotte Christian School and the son of Charlotte Hornet’s announcer Dell Curry, attended Davidson for three years from 2006 to 2009.

His time at the school included leading Davidson men’s basketball on a miracle run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2008. He has continued to be an active donor to the team and the college.

READ MORE: Davidson College won’t retire Curry’s jersey until he earns degree

Curry was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. He’s gone on to win three NBA Championships and two league Most Valuable Player awards among a laundry list of other accolades.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors are set to compete in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

(WATCH BELOW: Stephen Curry makes shoes available to girls online after letter from 9-year-old fan)