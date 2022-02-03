NBA reveals 2022 All-Star Game reserves

With the status of 2022 All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant still in question, the NBA announced Thursday the list of reserves from whom they will round out their rosters in next week’s draft.

Cleveland is scheduled to host the 2022 All-Star Game on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT).

The league revealed the game’s starters (two backcourt and three frontcourt players from each conference) last week, based on voting by fans (50%), media (25%) and active players (25%) from Christmas to Jan. 22:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

The league’s 30 head coaches voted for the following list of reserves revealed Thursday:

Eastern Conference

F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Statistics: 21.8 PPG (48/22/89), 6.3 RPG, 6.4 APG

All-Star selection: Sixth

G: Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Statistics: 19.8 PPG (47/37/91), 3.3 RPG, 8.2 APG

All-Star selection: First

G: James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

F: Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Statistics: 24.9 PPG (48/40/87), 4.8 RPG, 4.3 APG

All-Star selection: Second

F: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Statistics: 19.6 PPG (44/38/88), 5.6 RPG, 5.2 APG

All-Star selection: Third

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Statistics: 25.9 PPG (43/33/85), 8.4 RPG, 4.1 APG

All-Star selection: Third

G: Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Statistics: 21.5 PPG (42/39/87), 4.7 RPG, 7.0 APG

All-Star selection: First

Western Conference

G: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Statistics: 25.4 PPG (45/38/86), 5.5 RPG, 4.3 APG

All-Star selection: Third

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Statistics: 26.0 PPG (45/31/74), 8.8 RPG, 8.9 APG

All-Star selection: Fourth

C: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Statistics: 16.0 PPG (71/0/69), 15.1 RPG, 1.2 APG

All-Star selection: Third

F: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Statistics: 7.9 PPG (54/29/60), 7.6 RPG, 7.4 APG

All-Star selection: Fourth

G: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Statistics: 25.5 PPG (45/34/88), 4.0 RPG, 5.2 APG

All-Star selection: Third

G: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Statistics: 24.4 PPG (52/41/81), 9.5 RPG, 3.9 APG

All-Star selection: Third

James and Durant are scheduled to draft their rosters next Thursday, Feb. 10 on TNT. James, the leading vote-getter among fans for another season, will select first. They will first pick between the eight remaining starters, and then draft reserves. James selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 1 overall pick last season.

Injury replacements are expected to be announced by the league office over the next week.

Should the sprained left MCL that has cost Durant the past nine games force him to withdraw from the exhibition prior to next week’s draft, as expected and as he did last year with a strained left hamstring, NBA rules dictate he would be replaced by the player at the same position in the same conference who finished next in the balloting. That means Tatum would start in place of Durant for a second straight season.

James’ swollen left knee could also prevent him from playing in the All-Star Game for the first time in his 18 selections. The condition has cost the 37-year-old his past four games. Draymond Green and Paul George finished fourth and fifth in the West’s frontcourt balloting, but they are respectively battling back and elbow injuries that are also likely to prevent them from participating. Green said during the TNT announcement he would not play. Gobert would be in line for his first All-Star start if James, Green and George remain injured at the time replacements are announced prior to the draft.

Should James, Durant or another starter withdraw after the draft, his replacement in the starting lineup is determined the head coach. Coaches for Team LeBron and Team Durant are decided by the teams with the best records in their respective conferences at the end of this week, excluding last year’s All-Star coaches (Utah’s Quin Snyder and Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers). Suns coach Monty Williams has clinched the position for Team LeBron. Billy Donovan’s Bulls currently lead Erik Spoelstra’s Heat by one game atop the East.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will start the All-Star Game if Brooklyn Nets counterpart Kevin Durant withdraws from the exhibition before next week’s draft. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach