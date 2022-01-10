NBA players react to return of Klay Thompson to court

NBA.com

Game Recap: Warriors 96, Cavaliers 82

In his first game since June 13th, 2019 (NBA Finals 2019, Game six), Klay Thompson recorded 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3pt FG), three rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of play for the Warriors as they defeated the Cavaliers, 96-82. Stephen Curry added a game-high 26 points for the Warriors in the victory, while Evan Mobley tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 30-9 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 22-18.