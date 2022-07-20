NBA Player Andrew Wiggins Shares Rare Glimpse Into His All-Star Life as a Girl Dad

When it comes to the game of basketball, Andrew Wiggins is a total winner.

In just the past year alone, the Golden State Warriors player was named an All-Star and later won an NBA championship. While the milestones are nice, the greatest accomplishment this athlete may have is being dad to Amyah, 3, and 15-month-old Alayah.

“Being a girl dad is the best,” Andrew exclusively shared with E! News. “There’s nothing like it. I’ve got two little princesses that I love unconditionally. Every day is just the best.”

He added, “You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home and my daughters are just there waiting for me. They’re always happy, always in a good mood. I always feel so much love so they keep me going.”

There is another special someone in Andrew’s life who makes it all possible. Credit has to go to his longtime girlfriend Mychal Johnson, who has been by his side since they met in high school.

“She went to Notre Dame and played basketball so she gets the sacrifice and everything that I gotta go through day to day,” he said. “But she’s been amazing just being there raising our kids to the perfect children that they are today. A lot of respect goes to her because she makes stuff happen.”

While Andrew can often spot his girlfriend and daughters at NBA games, it’s the quality time away from the court he treasures most. According to the athlete, his daughters love the park, water and being outside.

With everything positive going on in Andrew’s life, it’s no surprise he can’t stop smiling and showing off his teeth. According to Andrew, Invisalign has “helped give me confidence on and off the court.”

“Their Invisalign aligners are keeping everything straight,” he said when discussing his partnership. “I love to smile. Hopefully my smile is contagious.”

And hopefully his teammate Stephen Curry will win big at the 2022 ESPYS. The annual award show has Andrew’s teammate serving as host and nominated for Best Athlete in Men’s Sports.

Without hesitating, Andrew made a winning case for why Steph deserves to walk away with the trophy.

“Well, he’s the best player on the best team in the world, you know?” he said. “One thing about Steph is everybody loves him. You see all the good, all the blessings that come his way and once you’re around him, you realize why that happens. He’s such a good guy. Everyone wants to see the best for him because he wants to see the best in everybody else.”

The 2022 ESPYS air Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

