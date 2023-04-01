NBA, NBPA reportedly agree to new, 7-year CBA that includes in-season tournament

The NBA and NBA Players Association reportedly reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports early Saturday.

The two sides had previously agreed to a midnight ET Saturday deadline that would have allowed either side to opt out of the current agreement, but worked past that marker to ensure a new deal was in place. The new CBA is reportedly for seven years and includes another mutual opt-out after the sixth year. The current agreement was set to end after the 2023-24 season.

The agreement means the league will avoid a work stoppage. The last major stoppage was in the 2011 season.

