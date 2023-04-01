NBA, NBPA reach tentative agreement on reported 7-year CBA that includes in-season tournament

The NBA and NBA Players Association tentatively reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, the sides announced early Saturday. The agreement must go to the players and the league’s Board of Governors to be ratified.

The two sides had previously agreed to a midnight ET Saturday deadline that would have allowed either side to opt out of the current agreement, but worked past that marker to ensure a new deal was in place. The new CBA is reportedly for seven years and includes another mutual opt-out after the sixth year. It will reportedly begin in the 2023-24 season, which is when the current agreement was set to expire.

The agreement means the league will avoid a work stoppage. The last major stoppage was in the 2011 season.

In-season tournament, minimum game requirement for awards included

Among the major inclusions in the new CBA, the long-discussed in-season tournament and a minimum game requirement for major end-of-season awards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is a developing story and will be updated.