NBA Last Two-Minute Report reveals 6 missed calls late in Celtics-Heat Game 6

The officiating in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was questionable at best. It was particularly bad near the end of the fourth quarter.

Need proof?

Just look at the NBA’s official Last Two-Minute Report.

The report revealed there were six missed calls over the final two minutes of Friday night’s matchup at TD Garden, which the Heat won 111-103 to force a Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night.

Here’s a recap of the missed calls from the two-minute report. Four of them went against the Celtics.

It’s unacceptable for this many officiating errors to be made in the final two minutes of any game, especially a matchup as important as a Game 6 of a conference finals when an NBA Finals berth is at stake for one of the teams.

To be clear, the officiating wasn’t the only reason why the Celtics lost Game 6. They failed to execute at a high level after taking a 97-94 lead with 4:38 left on the clock. From that point, Miami outscored Boston 17-6.

The Celtics need to take better care of the ball (17 turnovers in Game 6), win the rebounding battle and match the Heat’s intensity early on if they’re going to win Game 7 and reach the NBA Finals.