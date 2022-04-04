NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber’s Memoir ‘By God’s Grace’ To Be Developed For TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber’s memoir “By God’s Grace” is being developed into a TV series by Picturestart ahead of the book’s release on November 15. The TV series is currently being shopped to networks and streamers.

The adaptation focuses on Webber’s youth and journey as part of the “Fab Five.” From amateur athletics to national championships, the series will tackle the triumphs and hardships of a life and career spent chasing basketball greatness while examining many of the most topical issues of equity between schools and players.

“I’ve been waiting over 25 years to tell my story and I’m honored to partner with Erik Feig and Picturestart,” Webber said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “This series offers a unique opportunity to provide perspective on my upbringing, to explore the nuances of high school sports, and share details from my career and personal events that shaped my life. I’m so grateful for all of the thrilling peaks and challenges throughout my journey and for the platform to convey my narrative to both new and established audiences and viewers.”

“Chris’s story and the story of the Fab Five is that incredible perspective that hits on so many things: basketball, for sure, but family, friends, perseverance, race, class, celebrity, and all the possibilities and complexities of the American dream. Working with Chris on this series is a dream come true for so many of us at Picturestart and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences around the world,” said Feig, Picturestart’s Founder and CEO.

Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Jessica Switch, and Royce Reeves-Darby will executive produce the project. Peter Gilbert will also serve as executive producer and previously partnered with Webber to launch Webber-Gilbert Productions. Cashmere Originals’ Russell Redeaux will serve as a non-writing executive producer on the project.

Webber is repped by Lavetta Willis.