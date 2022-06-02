NBA Finals injury tracker: Which players are out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA Finals are here, and the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are getting healthier.

Which players are dealing with injuries, and how long will they be out for?

Here’s a team-by-team guide to injuries for the teams that are still standing:

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams: Day-to-day (knee)

Williams is available for the start of the Finals after being listed as questionable due to a knee injury. He missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat but played in Boston’s other six games.

Marcus Smart and Sam Hauser are off Boston’s injury report.

Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II: Day-to-day (elbow)

Otto Porter Jr.: Day-to-day (foot)

Andre Iguodala: Day-to-day (neck)

James Wiseman: Out (knee)

The Warriors are getting some reinforcements back to start the Finals in Payton, Porter and Iguodala.

Payton is back nearly a month after a Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul left him with a fractured elbow.

Porter did not play in the Warriors’ Game 5 clincher against Dallas due to foot soreness, but he will also be back in the fold for Game 1 against Boston.

Iguodala is another Warrior returning from injury. He has not played since Game 4 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Nuggets.

Wiseman was shut down for the season on March 25. The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft did not play for Golden State at all this year after tearing his meniscus last April.