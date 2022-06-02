NBA Finals bets: Warriors to roll!

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is tonight, and Ariel Epstein is here to tell you why putting money on the underdog is a very bad idea.

Bet $10 on any game and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY , PA, TN, VA, WV or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts