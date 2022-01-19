This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Wednesday’s 13-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don’t forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Dennis Schroder – Boston (vs. Charlotte) – DK: $6,400 / FD: $5,700 / Yahoo: $17

On huge slates like this one, it can help to zero in on some fantasy-friendly games to target and this is one of them. It doesn’t have the highest point total but Boston is favored at home (by only 3.5 points). Charlotte is playing at the second-highest pace and allows the fifth-most overall fantasy points to opponents. The Hornets rank 26th in defensive rating and 29th in rebounding. In the first meeting between these teams, early in the season, Schroder put up a big 46-fantasy point line. Given that he’s playing similarly well in his last couple games, I like him to once again get over 40. For his salary, and considering that so many guards that are twice his price are likely to finish tonight with 40-45 fantasy points, I’ll take the discounted salary and matchup for Schroder.

Also Consider: James Harden, Luka Doncic, Fred VanVleet, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox, Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Story continues

Dennis Schroder could have a big night in DFS. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn (at Washington) – DK: $9,300 / FD: $8,900 / Yahoo: $35

This game should be fast-paced and high scoring – Vegas has the over/under set at 233.5 points and the Wizards are just 1.5-point favorites. Irving has played well when he plays, and with Kevin Durant out, the usage should be there for him whenever he’s active. His salary is a bit tough, especially on DK, but on this big of a slate, he still kind of feels like a bargain.

Also Consider: Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Caris LeVert, Jordan Clarkson, Derrick White, Davion Mitchell, De’Anthony Melton, Amir Coffey

Anthony Edwards – Minnesota (at Atlanta) – DK: $7,800 / FD: $7,700 / Yahoo: $32

This is a game to target as much as possible. I’m preferring to start with Edwards for his mid-tier price and normally high floor/ceiling combo. He sputtered against the Warriors, the best defensive team in the league, but shouldn’t have any problem putting up his usual 20-plus points and scattered peripherals. Atlanta ranks eighth overall in fantasy points allowed, with notably good DvP to opposing shooting guards. Vegas oddsmakers have this as the highest over/under (235.5 points) and both sides should thrive in a competitive game.

Also Consider: Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Khris Middleton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Scottie Barnes

Chris Boucher – Toronto (at Dallas) – DK: $6,100 / FD: $7,000 / Yahoo: $19

I won’t lie, there are safer plays than Boucher, mainly because there is no guarantee he’ll continue to play 35-ish minutes. Every time he does, he plays great and posts strong fantasy lines. He’s scored double-digit points in four straight games, recording two double-doubles in that span and eight total blocks. This is not a guy I’m targeting based on matchup – Dallas is a tough opponent – but rather for his low salary (especially Yahoo where he’s less than 10 percent of the cap) and tantalizing upside.

Also Consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, Day’Ron Sharpe, Robert Covington, Royce O’Neale, Jaren Jackson

Jakob Poeltl – San Antonio (vs. Oklahoma City) – DK: $6,900 / FD: $6,800 / Yahoo: $24

I have no problem rostering two centers tonight as there are so many good choices, but they aren’t going to be the top stars. There just isn’t enough salary for Jokic or Embiid tonight. Poeltl picked up right where he left off after returning from a sore back absence, posting a monster double-double against the Suns on Monday. He’s stayed off the injury report and should be able to make it three double-doubles in a row (and five of the last six) against a Thunder team that is a Top 10 matchup for centers. His salary always seems too low to me.

Also Consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Robert Williams, Bobby Portis

Kevin Huerter (G/F – ATL) is a cheap way to get some more exposure to this friendly game environment. He’s somewhat dependent on his long-range shot falling to really be a difference maker but he has put up decent numbers in the peripheral categories in the last few games. With the Hawks still short-handed on the wing, he should be in line for 30-35 minutes tonight in a very favorable matchup for opposing shooting guards.

De’Anthony Melton (G/F – MEM) is another value option that helps build strong lineups tonight. The Grizzlies are running a skeleton crew tonight, with Bane, Jones, Brooks and Anderson all missing the game. His recent game logs won’t inspire much confidence and the matchup with the Bucks is favorable mainly for its fast pace, but Melton’s opportunity is great and his cost is low, so I lean toward rostering him in at least some lineups tonight.

Robert Williams (C – BOS) has been playing terrific ball and against the Hornets, the second-best center matchup in the league, he should keep it going. The first game he played vs. Charlotte, he posted a 12-point, 16-rebound effort with three blocks and four assists. Did I mention that Charlotte ranks 29th in rebounding? Returning after a game off for the birth of a child, Williams is priced very fairly for his floor/ceiling outlook tonight (30-45 fantasy points).