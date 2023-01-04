NBA confirms controversial calls on Kings in win over Jazz were right

NBA confirms controversial foul calls on Kings vs. Jazz were right originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In what ended up being another down-to-the-wire dogfight between the Kings and Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, the NBA confirmed two late controversial calls against Sacramento were correct.

With 56.9 seconds remaining in the game, Utah’s Kelly Olynyk was inbounding the ball when a whistle was blown. Kings forward KZ Okpala was called for a foul away from the play for running into Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

After review, though, it’s pretty clear that Clarkson was running and then paused, causing Okpala to bump into him. But Clarkson put on an Oscar-worthy performance and convinced officials he was knocked over and fouled.

Kings Twitter — and the rest of NBA Twitter — even nominated the act for the flop of the year.

But even after the fact, the NBA maintained it was the right call in its latest Last Two Minute Report.

“Clarkson (UTA) comes to a pause as he comes off the screen and Okpala (SAC) runs through him prior to the ball being released from [out of bounds],” the report reads.

Kings fans didn’t have long to be frustrated about that play because about 40 seconds later, another questionable foul was called. This time it was on Kings rookie Keegan Murray, and it cost the Kings three Jazz points.

With 16.1 seconds left, Utah forward Lauri Markkanen dribbled left and pulled up from behind the arc as Murray contested the shot, which missed. Officials called a foul on Murray, resulting in a trio of free throws for Markkanen, who made all three.

“Murray (SAC) makes contact with Markkanen’s (UTA) elbow during his upward shooting motion, and the contact alters his jump shot attempt,” the report found.

The Last Two Minute Report also indicated that the Kings shouldn’t have received a jump ball on the play where Murray and Markkanen got tangled up fighting for a loose ball, stating that neither had control of the ball.

In the end, despite the chaos, the Kings came out victorious as they racked up their 20th win of the season. They’ll look for their fourth win in five games when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.