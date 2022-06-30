NBA champion, Los Angeles Lakers agree to deal

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson — who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors — has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports told Yahoo Sports.

Toscano-Anderson spent the past three seasons with the Warriors and played 73 games this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

He is a career 4.8 points-per-game scorer and emerged as a regular bench option for the Warriors, playing only 66 games in his first two seasons before this season’s NBA title run.

Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out of Marquette and played in the Mexican league from 2015 through 2018 before joining the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors after a local tryout.

