NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 93-80 grind-out win on the road

The 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals have been reduced to something like a war of attrition, both teams looking to survive the series as much as they seem to be trying to win it, and on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics came out on top of the Miami Heat in a banged-up, defensive masterpiece that saw the Celtics come away with a 93-80 victory earned as much as by their fortitude as their second-half offensive renaissance.

Boston now heads back to TD Garden for Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead, in command of their fortunes completely for the first time since the start of the East finals, one win away from a 2022 NBA Finals in a matchup with the winners of the Golden State Warriors – Dallas Mavericks Western Conference finals series currently underway.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about Boston’s pivotal Game 5 win.

