NBA at 75: Transformation during the 1980s

Former NBA player racially abused in China by angry fans

Sonny Weems, a former NBA player who now plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), was subjected to racial discrimination when fans shouted the n-word at him after a recent game. The incident occurred after the game between the Southern Tigers and the Liaoning Flying Leopards last Thursday when Weems, 35, encountered enraged fans who hurled racial slurs at him as he was exiting his team’s bus, CNN reported. The American basketball player got into a fight with Han Dejun of the Flying Leopards during the third quarter of the game, which angered fans.