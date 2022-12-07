NBA analyst Charles Barkley says the Bulls should ‘blow it up’

NBA Hall of Famer says Bulls should ‘blow it up’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​Amid a 9-14 start to the season, one NBA analyst thinks it’s time to start over with the Chicago Bulls.

“Blow it up. It’s time,” Charles Barkley said in an appearance on Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 radio. “You’ve got some good players – not good enough. It’s time to start the rebuild.”

Barkley admitted his optimistic feelings about the Bulls have dissipated, saying: “That was last year. This is a new year.”

Now, the Hall of Famer believes the Bulls should get ahead of the curve amidst an underachieving season.

“You’re not gonna win a championship this year or the next couple of years. You’ve got some good players. You got to start the rebuild,” Barkley said.

However, it is unlikely the Bulls will call off the operation at this point.

Despite the Bulls’ lifeless start, it would take a serious downhill trajectory to throw the team off course and break up the “continuity” they preached during the offseason.

The Bulls are still awaiting a return from starting point guard Lonzo Ball. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, waiting on his return to the floor is likely still the main course of action, as opposed to massive changes.

RELATED: Bulls mailbag: Trade DeRozan? What’s Vučević’s future?

To that, Barkley agrees Ball’s health acts as a reason to hold off on rebuilding.

“I think maybe if the Ball kid was healthy, it would be a different scenario,” Barkley said. “That’s the only thing stopping me from blowing it up, to be honest with you – if the Ball kid could get healthy. But, man, it doesn’t look good at all, does it?”

At this point in the season, there are certainly more questions than answers. However, those answers will reveal themselves later in the season, depending on their performance leading up to the trade deadline.

Yet, Barkley offered his answers to the questions being asked.

“I think you trade all your best players and get draft picks or some young talent,” Barkley said. “You guys are not close. The Celtics and the Bucks are on a whole other level in the Eastern Conference. You guys aren’t even as good as the Cavs. The Cavs are good.”

Story continues

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!