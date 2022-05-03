Nazi prison gang leader and 4 others found guilty of murder

The leader of a violent neo-Nazi Alaska prison gang and four of his minions have been convicted in the grisly torture and murder of a fellow white supremacist whose gang tattoo was sliced off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot dead and burned.

Filthy Fuhrer, 45. who was formerly known as Timothy Lobdell, and the others were found guilty by a federal jury of murder, racketeering, kidnapping and assault charges on Monday, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

All face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge when they are sentenced in federal court in October.

“The inhumanity shown by members of the 1488 criminal enterprise, to include the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Michael Staton, is a gruesome example of why we must identify and dismantle violent criminal organizations,” stated Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office.

“The morally despicable extremist prison gang has been seriously undermined thanks to the robust and effective, coordinated law enforcement and prosecution efforts shown throughout this case. These convictions will certainly make our community a safer place.”

Fuhrer founded the 1488 prison gang, which operated in prisons throughout Alaska and on the outside, or the “free world,” as members called it, the US Department of Justice said.

Full membership is given to those committing acts of violence on behalf of the gang, and these “made” members receive the 1488 “patch” – a tattoo depicting an Iron Cross superimposed over a swastika.

The name of the gang, 1488, refers to different tenets of white supremacy, according to court documents. The “14” refers to the 14 words in a white nationalist creed: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

There are two possible meanings for the last part of the gang’s name: The double eights could reference the 88 precepts outlined by white supremacist David Lane, or they could stand for “Heil Hitler,” since H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The gang requires all members to “be white, look white and act white.”

Fuhrer, who is serving a 19-year sentence for the attempted murder of an Alaska State Trooper, believed some members were defying the gang’s code of conduct, which includes the creed that “the only currency we recognize is violence and unquestionable loyalty.” According to prosecutors, Fuhrer believed the conduct of some was diminishing the power and influence of the gang.

From behind bars, Fuhrer sent out a lieutenant with a list of orders, which included the kidnapping and assault of two low-level members and then the kidnapping, assault and murder of Michael Staton on Aug. 3, 2017, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said 1488 members Roy “Thumper” Naughton, Glen “Glen Dog” Baldwin and Colter O’Dell worked with Craig “Oakie” King, a Hells Angel Motorcycle Club member, to kill Staton as retaliation for stealing from both King and the 1488s.

With hands and feet bound, Staton was delivered to a duplex in Wasilla, about 40 miles north of Anchorage. King and his wife lived on one side. The other side was vacant but prepared for the beating with walls and floor covered with painter’s plastic, court documents say.

Inside, Staton was beaten and tortured and the 1488 patch was cut off his body with a knife that had been heated with a propane torch.

Staton was still alive when Baldwin and O’Dell took him into the woods, where he was shot and his body was set on fire, prosecutors and court documents said.

Two others, Nicholas Kozorra and Dustin Clowers, previously pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection with Staton’s death.