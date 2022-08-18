Nazem Kadri signs long-term deal with Flames

Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is heading to the Calgary Flames. (Getty)

Nazem Kadri has cashed in on a career season.

The 31-year-old center has signed a long-term deal with the Calgary Flames, according to multiple reports.

Kadri had a career-high 87 points in 71 games anchoring Colorado’s second line last season. He also chipped in another 15 points in 16 playoff games en route to his first Stanley Cup, highlighted by a heroic Game 4 overtime winner against Tampa Bay in his return from injury.

According to NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes, Calgary is also currently working on moving centre Sean Monahan out to make room for their new signee.

The bidding for Kadri’s services was reportedly down to the Islanders and Flames.

Prior to his breakout season in Colorado, Kadri’s previous career highs came in 2016-17 when he had 32 goals and 61 points in 82 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He had 68 points across 107 games in his first two seasons in Colorado, a 52-point pace over an 82-game season, which is on par with his production (0.67 points per game) over the five seasons prior to his leap forward in 2021-22.

