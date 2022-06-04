The Colorado Avalanche are already without their starting goalie due to injury, and then lost another top player on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri was injured in the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final when he was cross checked from behind by Edmonton’s Evander Kane.

You can see the play here.

Kane was assessed a five minute major for boarding but was not ejected.

Kadri exited the game and did not return. That is a significant injury for Colorado as Kadri is one of their top all around players after a career year during the regular season.

Even though Kane was not ejected he does face the potential for supplemental discipline from the league.

That was not the only questionable play in the first period. There was also this play involving Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl has been playing injured for much of the postseason. He briefly left the game but did eventually return.

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Western Conference Final

EDMONTON OILERS v. COLORADO AVALANCHE (COL leads 3-0)

Game 1 – Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Game 2 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 0

Game 3 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 2

Game 4 – June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5 – June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 6 – June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 7 – June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

* If necessary

More NHL News

Rangers make big statement, take 2-0 series lead on Lightning Bruins’ blueliners needed surgeries, including McAvoy Free agents, trades? Blues face tough offseason questions

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Nazem Kadri injured on Evander Kane hit originally appeared on NBCSports.com