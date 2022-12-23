Navy Seal Commander Robert Ramirez found dead in his California home

A highly decorated Navy officer, who had just recently taken command of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego home Monday, according to reports.

Commander Robert “Bobby” Ramirez’s cause of death is unknown as police continue their investigation. He was 47 years old.

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, who is in charge of all San Diego-based SEAL teams, said in a statement, via Navy Times.

Foul play is not suspected of having played a role in Ramirez’s death, Abernathy said.

Ramirez, who enlisted in the Navy in 1996, took command of SEAL Team 1 last month.

According to NBC, Ramirez was commissioned as an officer in 2004 and promoted to Commander in 2019.

During his 27 years of service, Ramirez was awarded three Combat Action Ribbons, having been in combat situations in three different theatres of war. Five Bronze Star Medals, two with “V” devices, signifying valor and acts of heroism while in combat.

Abernathy called Ramirez’s death “a devastating loss to our community” and said that the organization would be in regular contact with Ramirez’s family and teammates as they navigate this difficult time.

Ramirez is the second SEAL team commander to have died in the past year.

Commander Brian Bourgeois, who commanded SEAL Team 8 in Virginia Beach, died in Dec. 2021 after he fell from a helicopter during a training operation.