Navy sailor George Dodson arrested for killing wife in Connecticut house

A 23-year-old Navy sailor was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in their home Wednesday night in Connecticut, according to local news outlets.

George Dodson was charged for fatally beating his wife with a hammer before setting their house on fire — attempting to kill the couple’s 13-month old child inside.

New London Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. about a house on fire at 50 Sherman St. in New London, Conn.

That’s where firefighters discovered wife Shelby Dodson, 23, dead. The newborn child that was also in the home was rescued from the second floor by firefighters, according to NBC News.

The child was found conscious and was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, according to police, according to local reports.

Shortly after firefighters discovered the mother and son, they found Dodson in the backyard with blood all over his hands.

When officers approached Dodson, the Navy sailor admitted to murdering his wife because he was jealous, according to local reports.

“We opened up our relationship and she found another man she loved more and I could not stand the thought of it so I killed her,” Dodson told police.

New London firefighters said there were two dogs that ran out of the house when they arrived. Both pets were uninjured.

Dodson is charged with murder, criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at arson murder, first-degree arson, risk of injury to a minor, tampering with evidence, cruelty to animals, and reckless endangerment.

The 23-year old suspect is an active-duty service member for the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the USS Newport News (SSN 750), Navy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Seth Koenig confirmed, according to local reports.

Dodson is held on $3 million bond in Connecticut.