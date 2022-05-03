Navy offers drydocked USS George Washington sailors on-land housing after suicides

The Navy will allow hundreds of sailors assigned to the USS George Washington to live elsewhere following a series of deaths and suicides among the crew of the drydocked US Navy carrier, a report said.

The Navy has offered the 400 sailors living onboard the ship temporary housing on land, officials told ABC News. Up to 260 sailors began moving off-ship on Monday.

Seven USS George Washington sailors have died in the span of a year — four of which are likely suicides, the report said. Three of the deaths occurred in just one week last month.

Of the seven deaths, two were health-related, one was undetermined, three were apparent suicides and another was a confirmed suicide, Naval Air Force Atlantic official said.

The majority of the roughly 2,700-member crew already sleep elsewhere.

The carrier is docked at Newport News Shipbuilding for maintenance, in the final phase of a five-year tune-up. The work is expected to wrap up this winter.

The Navy has additionally made a clinical psychologist and a licensed clinical social worker available to sailors, and fast-tracked crew members’ mental health appointment referrals, officials said.