Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan companies, has settled allegations of predatory lending practices, agreeing to cancel $1.7 billion in debt for more than 60,000 borrowers. It will also pay out $95 million in restitution to 350,000 borrowers.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.