Naval Academy midshipman Luke Gabriel Bird confirmed dead in Chilean hiking accident

A Naval Academy midshipman fell to his death over a waterfall while hiking in Chile over the weekend, officials said.

The body of Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was found by Chilean authorities Sunday morning in a lagoon off the Salto El Agua waterfall, the US Naval Academy wrote in a Monday statement.

Bird, a Midshipman 2nd Class from Texas, was in the South American country as part of a study abroad program with Chile’s Naval Academy.

US officials said he reportedly slipped Saturday morning while hiking with a Chilean Naval Academy student, resulting in his death.

“We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Midshipman Luke Bird this weekend,” said Vice Admiral Sean Buck, the US Naval Academy’s 63rd Superintendent.

Bird had been part of Marine Corps JROTC unit in high school, showing his early commitment to the service. United States Naval Academy Facebook

“My wife, Joanne, and I and the entire Naval Academy community offer our sincerest condolences to Luke’s family, friends, and fellow midshipmen during this difficult time. I encourage all of our Naval Academy family to offer support to one another as we navigate the grieving process.”

Bird was remembered as a three-year member of his high school wrestling team in New Braunfels and captain of the squad his junior and senior years. He was also active in his student government, vice president of the National Honor Society and the battalion commander of his high school’s Marine Corps JROTC unit, the academy wrote.

Midshipman Luke Gabriel Bird, right, with friends. All accounts of Bird made by friends peg him as an exemplary Midshipman. United States Naval Academy Facebook

He was one of five Marine JROTC cadets nationwide to receive a Legion of Valor Bronze Cross in November 2018 that recognizes “outstanding achievement in both scholastic and military subjects and outstanding leadership demonstrated in both school and in the community,” according to the academy.

At the Naval Academy, Bird was an ocean engineering major and an active Semper Fi Society member who enjoyed playing intramural sports.

One friend and classmate described him as “an unfathomably smart midshipman.”

Midshipman Luke Gabriel Bird, right, in his Naval Academy dress uniform with classmates at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. United States Naval Academy Facebook

“We attended many courses together, allowing me to get to know him beyond just being company mates,” said senior Travis Delgado. “He mentored, and tutored me in our shared courses, spending much of his free time helping me.

“He greatly exemplified the hard working midshipman who helps anyone at the drop of a hat. He was a great man and will be dearly missed by all those in 20th Company and throughout the brigade.”

Bird’s legacy will be carried on by his family and fellow Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy. United States Naval Academy Facebook

Bird, who is survived by many family members including his parents and step-parents, earned the Marksman Rifle Qualification Badge and Sharpshooter Pistol Qualification Badge, officials said.

The Naval Academy also said he was also authorized to wear the National Defense Service Medal.

Funeral arrangements are pending.