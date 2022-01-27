‘Nautilus’ Producer Moonriver TV Expands – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

‘Nautilus’ Producer Moonriver TV Expands Exec Team

Moonriver TV, the producer behind Disney+’s upcoming Jules Verne adaptation Nautilus, has signed Around The World In 80 Days indie Slim Film + Television’s Head of Production Lincia Daniel, while promoting Casey Herbert. Daniel, who has also worked on CBBC series Mystic, joins as Exec Producer, with Herbert promoted to Senior Executive Producer overseeing the creative team in London and working alongside CEO Xavier Marchand on a slate of premium British and International drama projects. Marchand is currently in Australia working on Moonriver’s Disney+ adaptation of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, titled Nautilus. Moonriver recently wrapped on Lesley Manville/Isabelle Huppert pic Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and is also developing Henry Fry’s First Time For Everything, William Boyd’s Notre Dame and Amor Towles’ Gentleman in Moscow. “This is a tremendous start to 2022 and absolutely the right time for Moonriver TV to strengthen its team,” said Marchand.

Denmark’s TV2 Greenlights Shaolin Warrior Format

Danish network TV2 has greenlit a premium adventure series in which celebrities master the ancient martial arts of China’s Shaolin Warrior Monk community. Banijay’s Danish label Metronome is behind Shaolin Heroes, with celebrities embarking on a life changing journey to take on challenges that are not only physical but also philosophical. Metronome is behind Banijay dating format Alone Together and produces The Island, MasterChef and Ex on the Beach in the territory.

Fremantle Picks Up Korea’s ‘DNA Singer’ Rights

Fremantle has acquired non-Asia distribution rights to DNA Singer, the latest potential smash format to emerge from Korea. The show from FormatEast and creator Kyung Hwangbo sees family members who share DNA with celebrities perform while judges guess which celebrities they are genetically related to. Fremantle will sell outside Asia, following launch on Korean network SBS in a week’s time. The global distributor has already produced local versions of Korean hits The Masked Singer across Europe and I Can See Your Voice in the UK.

Noah Media Group Signs Business And Legal Affairs Boss

Finding Jack Charlton and 14 Peaks producer Noah Media Group has hired a Head of Business and Legal Affairs. Esther Randall joins after nine years at boutique technology and corporate law firm iLaw, where she represened the likes of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Noah has been behind a string of impactful sports docs of late including BBC Two’s Finding Jack Charlton, Netflix’s 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible, Amazon Prime/Canal+’s Arsène Wenger: Invincible and upcoming feature Villeneuve & Pironi, the first show to emerge from its Sky Studios deal.