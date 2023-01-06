Natural Gas Prices Are Coming Down. What to Expect for Energy Stocks.

The good news is that energy prices are coming down for households. The bad news is that energy stocks are feeling the pain.

The best-performing sector in the stock market last year is finding itself under pressure in 2023 because



natural-gas prices



have tumbled more than 60% from their 52-week high thanks to a warmer-than-expected winter. While households may rejoice at spending less for heat, energy investors are less sanguine. And those who are both consumers and investors are left scratching their heads as to whether to celebrate or worry.