Natural gas and oil company Chesapeake turns around from bankruptcy

Oil and natural gas play Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is trying to break out of a cup base with a buy point of 105.10.







The stock has a strong Composite Rating of 95 and Relative Strength Rating of 96. Shares of the oil and natural gas company surged on strong volume on Wednesday and briefly topped the buy point.

But they have slipped since then and are trying to reclaim those highs. The relative strength line, which measures the stock’s performance with the S&P 500, is at a 52-week high.

Chesapeake belongs to the Oil & Gas Explorers and Producers group, which ranks 38th among IBD’s 197 industry groups.

For its third quarter, the company posted revenue of $3.1 billion, a surge of 255% from the year-ago period. Chesapeake turned itself around from a $345 million loss in the third quarter of last year.

Earnings per share of $6.12 also showed a strong recovery from a loss of $3.51 per share in the same period a year ago, according to the company’s statements. The oil and natural gas company also announced dividends of $3.16 per share payable to shareholders on record as of Nov. 15. The company also repurchased 7.6 million shares valued at $670 million during the quarter.

Oil & Natural Gas Makes Comeback

The recent turnaround is a positive sign after it emerged from bankruptcy in early 2021. Rising oil prices in 2022 clearly helped.

The breakout attempt makes this a stock to watch. But keep in mind that the stock market uptrend is under pressure, which adds risk to any stock purchase.

One of the top U.S. natural gas producers, Chesapeake acquires and develops lease holdings in shale production areas including Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus Shales. Eagle Ford and Haynesville are in Texas while Marcellus is in northern Pennsylvania.

The Oklahoma City, Okla.-based oil company is in plans to exit its Eagle Ford operations. It entered into an agreement with Momentum Midstream for carbon capture to help it reach its ESG goals by 2035.

The company seeks to receive a ‘Responsibly Sourced Gas’ certification for its responsibly sourced gas operations in Marcellus by the end of the year. Announced earlier this year, its plan to acquire Chief E&D Holdings for $2.5 billion will increase its natural gas and shale operations in the Northeast.

