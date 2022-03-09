NATO secretary general says Putin will pay high price for targeting civilians

Associated Press

UK government denies giving cool welcome to Ukraine refugees

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his government’s treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of “inhumane” behavior towards the refugees. Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous,” but wouldn’t have “a system where people can come into the U.K. without any checks or any controls at all.” Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion, and has set no upper limit on the number it will accept.