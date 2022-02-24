The Hamden Journal

NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun

Reuters

Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

(Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine’s government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.

