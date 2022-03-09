NATO Launches New Non-Profit The Cinema Foundation – The Hamden Journal

The National Association of Theatre Owners today announced the creation of The Cinema Foundation, a new, donor-supported non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

The Cinema Foundation will expand on NATO’s mission by adding new participants, including technology companies, food and beverage leaders, members of the creative community and other individuals and companies that share in its vision and passion for the future of cinema. Founding members of its Board of Directors include Jackie Brenneman (NATO), President; Tori A. Baker (Salt Lake Film Society), Vice President; Brian Schultz (Look Cinemas), Secretary; Eduardo Acuna (Cinépolis Americas), Treasurer; and Directors Adam Cassels (Cinionic), Michelle Maddalena (Dolby Laboratories) and Katherine Twells (The Coca-Cola Company).

One key priority of the organization, currently in its initial fundraising and hiring phase, is to promote exhibition careers via recruitment campaigns, training programs, and opportunities for growth. Others include growing audiences, diversifying content options, and working with existing industry charities to expand their impact, with its Center for Innovation and Technology working to ensure the industry’s technology is future ready and meets standards that help key stakeholders including filmmakers, manufacturers and exhibitors while also avoiding costly barriers that do not enhance the theatrical experience.

“The future of the cinema industry is being determined right now,” said Brenneman. “The Cinema Foundation is designed to bring together key industry stakeholders from business, technology and the creative community to be the leading voice in what that future will be.”

“I firmly believe in The Cinema Foundation and its important role in contributing to the magic of moviegoing,” said Schultz. “The Foundation will create dynamic employment opportunities for the industry’s future workforce and develop programs that ensure a healthy exhibition industry that brings economic and cultural vibrancy to communities everywhere.”

Added Cassels: “Our industry has a long heritage of innovation, connecting a diverse ecosystem to further the cinematic experience. The Cinema Foundation creates a space to continue innovating and collaborating to meet the needs of moviegoers, the creative community, and cinema professionals across the exhibition landscape.”

NATO is the largest exhibition trade organization in the world, representing more than 35,000 movie screens across all 50 states, and more than 32,000 additional screens in 101 countries worldwide. More information on The Cinema Foundation can be found here.