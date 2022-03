As the war in Ukraine enters its second month, Russia’s invasion appears to have stalled in the face of a ferocious Ukrainian defense. The latest NATO estimates suggest Russia has lost from 7,000 to 15,000 troops in just 30 days. Holly Williams reports.

