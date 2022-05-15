NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia

Ukrayinska Pravda

Intelligence reveals the number of Kadyrov militants fighting in Ukraine

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 11:46 AM About 2,500 militants from the Chechen Republic took part in the military invasion of Ukraine, the Chief Intelligence Directorate reports. Source: Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate Quote: “It is significant that despite all the training, morale and equipment that Kadyrov’s TikTokers apparently had, even outside the active combat zone, out of 2,500 mercenaries, about a hundred have been killed, about three hundred have been injured, and more t