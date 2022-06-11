Nations League latest score and goal updates as Harry Kane and Jarrod Bowen come on

England and Italy meet once more, this time in the Uefa Nations League after the dramatic penalty shoot-out between the two in last summer’s Euro 2020 final. Then, it was the Azzurri who triumphed – but they failed to build on that success as Roberto Mancini’s side lost in a World Cup qualifying play-off. They will not be at Qatar 2022 as a result, where England will attempt to reach a third successive major tournament semi-final at the very least, having qualified with ease.

Gareth Southgate’s outfit have not had quite as positive a time of matters in the Nations League so far, losing to Hungary and drawing with Germany across two games in the past week. Harry Kane netted his 50th England goal in the latter, from the penalty spot, and is now just three off Wayne Rooney in the all-time scoring list.

Italy are still searching for the right combinations in attack after injuries to the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Domenico Berardi and – on a longer-term basis – Federico Chiesa. England will make changes of their own though, with Southgate noting the unsual timing of four quickfire games. “Teams are thinking about player welfare to a degree, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup because they know what’s coming and what they haven’t got in terms of friendlies ahead of the tournament,” he noted. Follow all the build-up, team news and match action for England vs Italy below:

England vs Italy

Kick-off at 7:45pm BST

ENG XI: Ramsdale, James, Trippier, Maguire, Tomori, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Abraham

ITA XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco, Frattesi, Locatelli, Tonali, Pessina, Scamacca, Pellegrini

63’ – England 0-0 Italy

21:07 , Karl Matchett

Changes are afoot. Italy first: Esposito and Gnonto on for Locatelli and Pellegrini.

Three subs for England: Harry Kane on for Abraham, Kalvin Phillips on for Rice, Jarrod Bowen on for Mount.

Can the new-look attack make things happen for the Three Lions?

59’ – England 0-0 Italy

21:04 , Karl Matchett

It can probably be said at this stage that the Nations League end-of-season fixtures have not been overly inspiring for England. Perhaps not for many nations at all in fairness. But perhaps three points here would still yield positives for Gareth Southgate.

Grealish embarks on a winding run but his eventual pass across the box goes nowhere productive.

54’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:57 , Karl Matchett

Decent chance for Sterling as Reece James whips a delivery over to the far post – but the City forward can’t get over the ball and lofts a shinned effort over the bar from five yards.

Grealish then passes to Sterling in the box and he shoots on the turn; this time it’s on target but easy for Donnarumma to save.

50’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:51 , Karl Matchett

Ward-Prowse gives it away, Pellegrini surges forward and Italy look a threat – but eventually the blue shirts are crowded out and the end shot isn’t a concern. Gatti is then shown a yellow for manhandling Sterling as England look to return fire.

All a little flat and uninspired at the start of this second half so far.

46’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:47 , Karl Matchett

Second half time. We are underway and no changes as yet for either nation. Gareth Southgate and Roberto Mancini both looking to develop the lineup in different ways for different reasons right now of course.

England 0-0 Italy

20:45 , Karl Matchett

Cap No2 tonight for Aaron Ramsdale.

He has so far played for England against San Marino and Italy, which although close geographically, is pretty far apart in terms of talent and expectation on the world stage.

Neither will be at Qatar 2022 though, strangely.

Has Ramsdale shown enough to be considered the No2 to Jordan Pickford? Or will he need to have a great start to next season – or Nick Pope to have a poor one, perhaps?

45’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:31 , Karl Matchett

No time added on and the whistle goes.

Abraham and Grealish get in a muddle and Tomori has to make a good block, then Locatelli’s strike is saved low by Ramsdale.

The ref blows the whistle and we’re all square at the break.

42’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:30 , Karl Matchett

Final minutes of the half now. Scamacca fires one off-target and then Pessina hits one at goal which is deflected – and Ramsdale needs to tip over the bar. Ward-Prowse just got a touch on the ball to take some pace off it.

38’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:26 , Karl Matchett

Grealish and Mount combine again down the left channel and the latter curls one at goal, but it’s straight at Donnarumma who makes a routine stop.

Italy haven’t really been able to up the tempo or improve their build-up play over the last 10 minutes or so.

34’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:22 , Karl Matchett

Something of a lull in the action as we meander toward the final 10 minutes of the half. England probably have edged it on chance volume, but Tonali did have that big opportunity too for Italy.

Abraham holds onto the ball well a couple of times but England are again unable to fashion a real chance at the end of it.

30’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:15 , Karl Matchett

Grealish really should do better as a well-worked move down the right ends in Reece James crossing low. The Man City attacker merely prods at goal with the outside of his boot when he maybe could have fired left-footed or taken a touch first – then he clatters into a tackle, late and clumsy, and is booked.

27’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:12 , Karl Matchett

Approaching the half-hour mark now. Big save from Ramsdale as he flies across goal to deny Tonali at the far post, saving with an outstretched boot as the midfielder ran onto a cross.

Locatelli then picks up a yellow card for going through the back of Mount in the centre of the park. First booking of the night.

23’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Declan Rice is caught late as he makes a clearing challenge and he needs a moment to run it off. Italy now having more time on the ball and waiting for their moment to spring between gaps in the England defence – which has a notable switch for Harry Maguire, playing right centre-back today, with Tomori left.

19’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:05 , Karl Matchett

England break down the left and some really nice, patient build-up play eventually sees Mount in behind the defence – but his cross is mis-hit and almost catches Donnarumma out. Caught in the end and the Azzurri build from deep again.

15’ – England 0-0 Italy

20:03 , Karl Matchett

A couple of early goals in the other game in this group – Hungary took the lead on six minutes and Germany equalised on nine. 1-1 there.

Sterling winds his way into the box meanwhile and wins a corner for England, but Ward-Prowse’s delivery is fired over on the volley by Rice.

11’ – England 0-0 Italy

19:59 , Karl Matchett

The home side certainly on top in these opening stages and the few thousand young supporters in the ground are making themselves heard.

Italy trying to pass their way into the game though and a few counters have seen them fly forward in numbers.

7’ – England 0-0 Italy

19:55 , Karl Matchett

Woodwork from Mason Mount! A fine right-footed strike almost ends his goalless run for the national team but it smacks against the crossbar and Abraham nods the rebound wide.

4’ – England 0-0 Italy

19:51 , Karl Matchett

Ward-Prowse sends a dangerous free-kick into the box but Italy survive. Then Donnarumma passes out weakly for the second time already – Abraham is on it in a flash but fires his effort off-target under pressure from Locatelli.

1’ – England 0-0 Italy

19:47 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off!

Underway at Molineux. Let’s see how England fare against Italy this time, one year or so on from the Euro 2020 final.

England vs Italy

19:33 , Karl Matchett

Time to make a big impression – after all, they’ve thrived against many of these players domestically this year!

Tomori and Abraham, the former Chelsea duo, have enjoyed a great year in Serie A.

The defender won the title with AC Milan, while the striker shone under Jose Mourinho at Roma.

England vs Italy

19:18 , Karl Matchett

Inexperienced England?

Ramsdale is winning just his second cap in goal, while the defence includes Tomori winning his third and James his 12th.

Ward-Prowse wins cap 11 in centre-mid and the same number applies to Tammy Abraham as the No9.

It’s a big chance for plenty of them to show they should clock up lots more in future.

England v Italy buildup

19:09 , Karl Matchett

A little over half an hour until kick-off at Molineux.

We are behind closed doors, remember, other than the schoolchildren allowed into the ground and those accompanying them.

England need to win to go level on points with Italy in Nations League Group A3.

England v Italy buildup

19:03 , Karl Matchett

Jack Grealish had a big impact off the bench recently – now can he shine as a starter? Whatever about the Nations League, playing against the European champions is a chance for a statement performance against a major nation.

Big showings here could mean a World Cup spot is on the line against the top countries.

James Ward-Prowse fuelled by heartbreak of not being picked for Euro 2020

19:01 , Karl Matchett

James Ward-Prowse is using the heartache of missing Euro 2020 as fuel in his bid to make England’s World Cup squad, with the set-piece specialist determined to show against Italy that he can compete against the best.

This time last year the 27-year-old midfielder was reeling from the disappointment of being cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the rearranged European Championship.

Ward-Prowse could have wallowed in self-pity and become embittered, but instead responded by producing his finest season for Southampton and re-establishing himself in the England set-up.

He is in the line-up today and has an opportunity to impress.

James Ward-Prowse fuelled by heartbreak of not being picked for Euro 2020

Confirmed Italy line-up vs England

18:48 , Karl Matchett

And Italy’s line-up is in too, with changes in defence and attack:

Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco, Frattesi, Locatelli, Tonali, Pessina, Scamacca, Pellegrini

Confirmed England lineup vs Italy

18:46 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed England line-up vs Italy as Southgate rings the changes:

Ramsdale, James, Trippier, Maguire, Tomori, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Abraham

Mount drought sees England competition heat up for starting role at World Cup

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Of England’s line-up in Munich on Tuesday night, only one player had not started the 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley during last summer’s European Championship. Mason Mount was still self-isolating at the time, as a close contact of Scotland’s Covid-positive Billy Gilmour, and would likely have played if not. He was selected in the quarters, semis and final once out of quarantine, and all of the World Cup qualifiers against half-decent opposition that he was available for in the autumn.

Mount is clearly a key cog in Gareth Southgate’s set-up, capable of playing in central midfield, as a No 10 or wide in a three-man attack. He has plenty of avenues into the starting line-up which is just as well, as the avenues to goal have dried up. Mount has not scored in his last 12 England appearances, registering just one assist in that time too. Of all those to regularly feature last summer, he perhaps had the most disappointing tournament on an individual level, even when accounting for the Gilmour incident.

Piece by Mark Critchley:

Mason Mount drought sees England competition heat up for starting role

England boss Southgate insists he ‘won’t outstay welcome’

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate has reiterated that he will not “outstay his welcome” as England manager, despite having learned to accept the persistent criticism he has faced for a perceived conservatism in tactics and team selection during his time in the job.

Southgate became the first England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey to lead the national side to the final of a major tournament last summer, losing the European Championship final to Italy by way of penalty shoot-out.

Despite that and the run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, the 51-year-old’s apparent reluctance to start the likes of Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold has led some to accuse him of being too cautious.

Gareth Southgate insists he ‘won’t outstay England welcome’

Ward-Prowse fuelled by heartbreak of not being picked for Euro 2020

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

James Ward-Prowse is using the heartache of missing Euro 2020 as fuel in his bid to make England’s World Cup squad, with the set-piece specialist determined to show against Italy that he can compete against the best.

This time last year the 27-year-old midfielder was reeling from the disappointment of being cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the rearranged European Championship.

Ward-Prowse could have wallowed in self-pity and become embittered, but instead responded by producing his finest season for Southampton and re-establishing himself in the England set-up.

The Saints skipper is set to start Saturday’s Nations League clash with Euro 2020 final foes Italy, giving him a chance to underline his credentials as the World Cup in Qatar edges closer.

James Ward-Prowse fuelled by heartbreak of not being picked for Euro 2020

England right-back dilemma only serves to underline Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s fall from grace at United

18:00 , Karl Matchett

The Southgate five do not include the most expensive English right-back of all time. Gareth Southgate famously finds it hard to accommodate Trent Alexander-Arnold but at least he picked him in his Nations League squad, in a quintet of right-backs along with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Reece James and James Justin. Four of them were in his original Euro 2020 squad before the Liverpool playmaker withdrew. England can look lopsided due to the luxury of options.

If that makes everyone else at best sixth choice, the chances are that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is far from that, and not merely because Kyle Walker-Peters was called up in March. England had so few fine right-backs that Glen Johnson was the lone specialist in successive World Cup squads. Now they have so many that Matty Cash has become “the Polish Cafu” in more than just nickname. Tariq Lamptey has agreed to become the Ghanaian Cafu. The precocious, but sadly sidelined, Tino Livramento has Scottish and Portuguese heritage and, if the queue for places in the England team might alert others, he should be aware that the player branded “the Scottish Cafu” was, implausibly, Alan Hutton.

And yet Wan-Bissaka’s plight is such that he now feels distanced from talk of the England pecking order. He was briefly called up in 2019 but Southgate no longer fields questions about him; he might not even if Wan-Bissaka were to choose to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo instead.

Rich Jolly on Wan-Bissaka’s uncertain future and fall from grace:

England right-back dilemma underlines Wan-Bissaka’s fall from grace at United

Phil Foden trains with England after overcoming Covid

17:45 , Karl Matchett

Phil Foden trained on the eve of England’s Nations League clash with Italy after overcoming Covid-19 but Kalvin Phillips sat out the session.

The 22-year-old Foden, recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year, missed the fixtures in Hungary and Germany after testing positive for coronavirus.

Gareth Southgate had suggested Foden’s availability for the Molineux double-header against Italy and Hungary was “doubtful” as his recovery was “a bit slow” but the Manchester City star trained with the group on Friday morning.

The attacking midfielder rejoined the Three Lions on Wednesday after they returned from Munich, where Phillips was forced off following an early collision in the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Phillips sustained the impact injury in a challenge with Nico Schlotterbeck and was absent from the open section of training at St George’s Park on Friday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left the camp following the draw with Germany as agreed after Liverpool’s energy-sapping season went all the way.

James Ward-Prowse looks in line to start against Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Saturday after the Football Association confirmed he will join manager Southgate in the pre-match press conference.

Uefa Nations League Group A3 results and table

17:30 , Karl Matchett

As it stands ahead of tonight’s fixtures:

Italy 4 (+1) Hungary 3 (0) Germany 2 (0) England 1 (-1)

Results so far:

Hungary 1-0 England

Italy 1-1 Germany

Germany 1-1 England

Italy 2-1 Hungary

Tonight’s fixtures:

England vs Italy

Hungary vs Germany

Gameweek 4 fixtures, 14 June:

England vs Hungary

Germany vs Italy

Games 5 and 6 will be played during the September international break

Donnarumma determined to beat finger injury to play for Italy

17:15 , Karl Matchett

Gianluigi Donnarumma was an injury doubt for these Nations League games after a finger dislocation, but says he’s happy to play on through the pain barrier.

“For this jersey, I’d play even if I was missing a finger. I have to thank the medical staff, it seemed impossible a couple of days ago to play, but with my desire to be here and their help, we did it. I want to wear this jersey for as long as I possibly can,” he told Italian media.

“It is indescribable, to be wearing the Number 1 shirt and the captain’s armband, it’s the ultimate.”

Donnarumma says the entire squad is pushing to improve and find results more consistently after their play-off disappointment.

“We do feel the desire to be together again, to work hard, all the new lads are really giving us a big hand and we will go forward with this sense of unity.

“We knew that we had to do something new, to change, to reboot and the lads all put themselves at the disposal of the coach. They are eager to work and that’s the right attitude, because this shirt is priceless.”

England vs Italy latest news

17:00 , Karl Matchett

So where are today’s goals coming from? It has to be noted that both nations are not exactly crammed full of regular scorers on the international scene right now, with the obvious exception of Kane.

After him, there is just one player in double figures between the two squads. England’s top scorers at this level in the current squad are Raheem Sterling (19), Harry Maguire (7), Mason Mount (4). Everybody else is between three and yet to net.

For Italy, it’s midfielder Nicolo Barella (8) who is top, with Lorenzo Pellegrini (5) and Matteo Pessina (4) the only others to breach the mighty barrier of three.

Five of the seven listed forwards in Mancini’s squad have yet to score a senior goal for the Azzurri.

(Getty Images)

Italy’s rebuild under Roberto Mancini

16:45 , Karl Matchett

A dismal defeat to North Macedonia meant no Italy at the World Cup finals – and immediate pressure on Roberto Mancini, Euros winner just 10 months earlier, to find answers and an immediate response.

Suffice to say, a 3-0 reversal to Argentina in the Finalissima did not have the desired effect to placate fans or instill confidence.

Injuries to key players haven’t helped, with the forward line in particular looking very different now to during the Euros, with Chiesa out, Insigne departing Serie A and Immobile having missed the end of the campaign through injury.

Winning the Nations League group would be a good step back towards respectability, with Italy not having to experiment ahead of Qatar in the way Germany and England may.

Jordan Pickford heading toward his half-century

16:30 , Karl Matchett

With the goalkeepers in mind, Jordan Pickford has now moved to 45 caps – he’s certain to pass the 50 milestone at the finals in Qatar, assuming no injuries or dramatic losses of form. Even the latter might not see him removed, given Southgate’s loyalty to him in the past.

Pickford is now joint-eighth in England’s all-time clean sheets list, level with David James on 21 shutouts. The top 10:

1. Peter Shilton – 66 from 125 caps

2. Joe Hart – 43 from 75

3. David Seaman – 40 from 75

4. Gordon Banks – 35 from 73

5. Ray Clemence – 27 from 61

6. Chris Woods – 26 from 43

7. Paul Robinson – 24 from 41

8=. Jordan Pickford – 21 from 45

8=. David James – 21 from 53

10. Nigel Martyn – 13 from 23

Top of that group by clean sheets to caps ratio is Chris Woods, with 0.6.

Which England players could get the chance to shine against Italy?

16:15 , Karl Matchett

One player who will be hoping to be fit is Fikayo Tomori.

The defender has missed both matches so far in this international break due to an injury – but he conquered the domestic game in Italy this season as a title-winner with AC Milan.

It would no doubt mean plenty to him to earn just a third cap going up against some of the forwards he has battled, and bested, at club level this season.

Jarrod Bowen will also be hoping for a third cap after a couple of bright showings so far, with Marc Guehi and James Justin – the latter carrying a knock – the outfield squad members on just one cap so far.

There is no great expectation that Gareth Southgate will rotate in goal, though both Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale are inexperienced at international level and it could be wise to see them in action again at some point before the World Cup finals.

The case for Jack Grealish, England super sub after match-saving Germany cameo

15:40 , Karl Matchett

Jack Grealish has become a connoisseur of dugouts. He can compare the Bernabeu with the Wanda Metropolitano, the Allianz Arena with the Puskas Arena, Wembley with Old Trafford, the Etihad with the Emirates. He has begun on the bench at all this season. He became the first £100m man to win the Premier League on an afternoon when he had a view of Pep Guardiola’s back: he was an unused substitute in the final-day win over Aston Villa.

One of his most famous appearances for England both began and ended on the bench: he was the substitute who was substituted in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, removed so others could protect a lead. Fast forward a year and in Munich Grealish took up his now familiar position behind Gareth Southgate. But when England were behind, he was brought on and he brought them back into the game.

Not directly. It would have been a fairer reflection of his influence had Harry Kane converted an enticing cross; instead Manuel Neuer made a superlative save and the equaliser actually came from the penalty spot when Nico Schlotterbeck tripped the England captain as each chased another Grealish centre.

He did not get an assist but he was the game-changer.

Rich Jolly’s IndyPremium article on Jack Grealish and the magic he provides:

The case for Jack Grealish, England super sub

Kieran Trippier ‘privileged’ to play alongside Harry Kane with England

15:20 , Karl Matchett

Kieran Trippier called it a privilege to play alongside “special” skipper Harry Kane as the England full-back vowed to do anything he can to help Gareth Southgate’s side.

After starting the Nations League with a shock 1-0 loss in Hungary, the Three Lions dug deep at the Allianz Arena to secure a 1-1 draw with Germany on Tuesday evening.

Jonas Hofmann’s second-half strike was cancelled out by a late spot-kick from Kane, who fired past Manuel Neuer to become just the second man to reach 50 goals for England.

Wayne Rooney’s record haul of 53 is tantalisingly close and Trippier, a former Tottenham team-mate and long-standing international colleague of Kane, was full of praise for the England captain.

“He is special and I am privileged to have played with him for club and country,” he said.

“Fifty goals is incredible. He’s a top pro and a great leader. There are only a couple more goals to go for Harry (until he breaks Rooney’s record).”

Kieran Trippier ‘privileged’ to play alongside Harry Kane with England

Harry Kane searching for more goals

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Striker and captain Harry Kane has already made his intentions clear: he wants to play, score and become England’s all-time top goalscorer.

Here are the current standings for the rest of the Three Lions’ greatest goal-getters:

1. Wayne Rooney 53

2. Harry Kane 50

3. Bobby Charlton 49

4. Gary Lineker 48

5. Jimmy Greaves 44

6. Michael Owen 40

7. Nat Lofthouse, Alan Shearer, Tom Finney 30

10. Vivian Woodward, Frank Lampard 29

(Getty Images)

England vs Italy: Recent form

14:20 , Karl Matchett

Since the Euro 2020 final when these sides met at Wembley, England have played 11 games.

They have managed seven wins, three draws and just that one defeat recently to Hungary; with their best result being 10-0 away to San Marino. The toughest opponents would be Germany, who they drew with, and Switzerland, who they beat at home.

As for Italy, it’s 12 games for them as a result of their play-off exploits for the World Cup – and it has been a struggle.

Just four wins have come in that time, with five draws and three defeats, the most recent of which was in the Finalissima and the most devastating of which was against North Macedonia in the World Cup play-off semi-final.

Bukayo Saka skips England training to meet Charles and Camilla

14:00 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka was given the day off from training with the England squad so he could take a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to meet the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace.

He was among up to 500 invited guests at a reception hosted by the royal couple to celebrate the contribution of the people of the Commonwealth in the UK.

The 20-year-old international forward said he did not have to convince England manager Gareth Southgate to give him a pass from training because the event was “really important” to him.

England are preparing to meet Italy and then Hungary in the Nations League.

Saka, who was voted Arsenal’s player of the season, said: “It is an honour to be invited here. Obviously I know how valuable the royal family are and to be able to be here to meet them.

“Obviously I had to leave the England camp, so I have to thank Gareth for letting me do that because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am so happy.”

Bukayo Saka skips England training to meet Charles and Camilla

Freedom to express himself bringing the best out of Jack Grealish for England

13:40 , Karl Matchett

When Gareth Southgate finally sent Jack Grealish on to try and rescue Tuesday’s Nations League game against Germany, he had distinctive but decisive instructions. The England manager told Grealish to just be himself, to not constrain himself, and to “try and create”.

That was precisely what the playmaker did, and he revelled in it. It was clearly to the benefit of both Grealish and the team, as England, at last, put Germany under real pressure and forced the equaliser for a 1-1 draw. Grealish himself was beaming about it all by the time he spoke to the press after the game.

“I feel sometimes when I’m here I can try and play with as much freedom as possible,” he smiled. “I felt like I did that today.”

A potentially mischievous interpretation of that might be that it’s some time since Grealish has been allowed to do that, given his ongoing adaptation at Manchester City, except he immediately offered up an explanation along those lines himself.

He was asked whether he feels freer for England.

“I do think that, yeah. I feel at times I’ve played a bit safe at City but when I come here I feel like even in training I train really well: score goals, get assists and whatnot. When I come on the pitch… it’s hard to explain. I do feel like I play with a lot more freedom here and hopefully I can transfer that into my club football and keep on improving.

More from Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney on Grealish and his England role:

Freedom to express himself bringing the best out of Jack Grealish for England

Gareth Southgate welcomes new stars breaking through to ‘die for’ England cause

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate insists he will not be too loyal to the England players who have been integral to his team in recent years as he claimed the current crop would “die for each other” on the pitch.

The Three Lions battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Germany in their Nations League group clash on Tuesday night.

Harry Kane’s late penalty, his 50th England goal, cancelled out Jonas Hofmann’s opener as Southgate’s side extended their unbeaten run against Germany to three games.

Of the 14 players who featured in the draw at the Allianz Arena, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen was the only one who was not part of the squad beaten on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

Seven of the starters against Germany were also in the line-up that lost to Croatia in the last four of the 2018 World Cup.

Asked if he can be too loyal to those players, Southgate replied: “”No. We’re totally open-minded. Bukayo (Saka) came out of the pack and we didn’t hesitate putting Jude (Bellingham) into the fray, which was an incredible experience for him.

“But to win big matches there’s a huge amount of qualities that are needed. It’s not just about talent. You’ve got to have knowhow and awareness.

“They tested us tactically without the ball to such a high level, with the movement and runs they made, the techniques, so the reading of the game and communication on the pitch is vital. That group of players have played together a lot and on those nights it’s vital.”

Gareth Southgate welcomes new stars breaking through to ‘die for’ England cause

Harry Kane eager to play as he eyes England goalscoring record

13:00 , Karl Matchett

Record-chasing skipper Harry Kane would love to start England’s final two fixtures of a mammoth season having reached 50 internationals goals in the hard-fought Nations League draw with Germany.

The 28-year-old made his 60th appearance for club and country on Tuesday evening in Munich, where he kept his cool to fire a last-gasp spot-kick past Manuel Neuer to secure a 1-1 draw.

England had been staring down the barrel of back-to-back Nations League losses after Jonas Hofmann struck to put Germany on course to compound Saturday’s shock 1-0 loss at unfancied Hungary.

But the Three Lions captain converted the penalty he won to seal an important point, reaching a half century of international goals in the process as he edges closer to Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53.

“It doesn’t get much bigger,” Kane said of the setting for his 50th England goal. “Germany is obviously one of our rivals over the years and a really big game, whether it’s Nations League, European competitions, World Cup, friendly.

“It’s always a big game for us, for our fans, for the country.”

Harry Kane eager to play as he eyes England goalscoring record

Gareth Southgate offers update on Kalvin Phillips injury

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Kalvin Phillips suffered a “severe dead leg” in England’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany on Tuesday evening and is a doubt for the weekend visit of Italy.

The Leeds midfielder was forced off to be replaced by Jude Bellingham, the teenage midfielder a household name in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. The injury inadvertently caused controversy in Munich, as the home fans were incensed when Jamal Musiala looped the ball over Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net, only for the goal to be ruled out as Phillips was down clutching his leg.

“It’s not ideal in any way shape or form to lose a really important player after 15, 20 minutes,” said Gareth Southgate, whose side face Italy at Molineux on Saturday before hosting Hungary at the same ground next Tuesday. “Hopefully it’s not too bad. It’s quite a severe dead leg. It’s hard to know how long that will be.”

Southgate has meanwhile challenged Jack Grealish to earn a starting spot in the side. Grealish helped change the momentum of the contest after he replaced Mason Mount with just 18 minutes remaining.

Half of Grealish’s 22 England caps have come as a substitute and he has only finished 90 minutes three times for his country. Asked if he sees the Manchester City man as an impact player or a starter, Southgate replied: “I think he can be both. If we didn’t trust him we wouldn’t put him on the pitch with 20 minutes to go in the belief he can make a difference.

Gareth Southgate offers update on Kalvin Phillips after injury

Gareth Southgate to make England changes for Italy match due to ‘player welfare’

12:20 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate will make significant changes to the England team for Saturday’s Nations League match against Italy, as he admitted “player welfare” is a factor.

The manager referenced how many of the major nations like Spain and France made between seven and 10 changes for what he described as “a unique set of games”. Aaron Ramsdale and Tammy Abraham will potentially start at the expense of Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane, respectively, with Southgate stating he will seek to use both in at least one of the two remaining games.

While the England manager again acknowledged that runs the risk of a poor result and criticism, he reiterated his decision-making has to go beyond that, especially in a World Cup year. Speaking figuratively, Southgate said some of the players could “barely walk in the dressing room”, after a “phenomenal effort” coming back to draw 1-1 away to Germany.

Asked whether he would make changes, Southgate said: “I think we will because I think you have seen right across Europe – France changed 10, Spain changed eight, Portugal changed seven. So this is quite a unique set of games where teams are thinking about player welfare to a degree, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup because they know what’s coming and what they haven’t got in terms of friendlies ahead of the tournament. So strategically it’s a bit of a unique situation and I think you are seeing it right across Europe”.

Gareth Southgate to make England changes for Italy match due to ‘player welfare’

England vs Italy latest team news and how to watch

Friday 10 June 2022 11:07 , Karl Matchett

Here are all the details in quick fashion ahead of tonight’s game:

England against Italy kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at Molineux.

All England’s Nations League games are now free-to-air and shown live on Channel 4. The game can be streamed via the All 4 platform apps and desktop website.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been allowed to leave the squad as planned, while James Justin is a doubt after injury. Phil Foden has Covid so is still sidelined, but Fikayo Tomori could be ready for inclusion after injury. Kalvin Phillips came off against Germany though and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered.

Italy are without a host of options since the international break started included Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo and Domenico Berardi. Giorgio Chiellini has retired from international action, but Leonardo Bonucci is set for a return.

Odds

England 11/13

Draw 13/5

Italy 4/1

Italy pose regular reminder that England have yet to find midfielder to truly control possession

Friday 10 June 2022 10:40 , Karl Matchett

Andrea Pirlo was underlining why ‘the Yorkshire Pirlo’ wasn’t really the Yorkshire Pirlo. He was complimentary about Kalvin Phillips, and sent the Leeds midfielder a message of good luck, but argued he had no equivalent on these shores.

“In England, there’s never been this kind of player,” he said. “There have been great midfielders over the years with different skills. There’s the boy at Leeds who’s a bit of a regista, but… we’re a bit different. He doesn’t have the same characteristics I had. You’ve always had box-to-box midfielders, like Frank Lampard.”

Pirlo used to specialise in illustrating what England were missing. He was the elegant intellectual who played the game his own way, all technique and no physique as the ball did the running for him. He was a one-man indictment of Roy Hodgson’s England. And years later, when Pirlo had already come and gone as Juventus manager, when England had been transformed into a far more progressive team, his analysis underlined a familiar shortcoming: England’s possession problem.

It was proved by Pirlo’s successors, the twin registas who helped Italy win Euro 2020, in Jorginho and Marco Verratti. Go back to last summer’s final and the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti completed more passes, some 111, than Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier did between them. And if not all are central midfielders, if most did not play 120 minutes, neither did Verratti, who went off with 25 remaining.

England may be grateful that a rematch with Italy on Saturday is not a reunion with old tormentors. Jorginho and Verratti left the Azzurri squad after the Finalissima. Another chastening night may have been averted; but perhaps only postponed.

Because tournament life for England in the last decade has tended to come with one glaring reminder of the type of player England lack, the sort of cerebral tempo-setter who takes and gives the ball, sometimes seemingly with little purpose, but who wrestles control of the game with their own composure.

Rich Jolly discusses England’s lack of a midfield metronome:

Italy a reminder that England have yet to find midfielder to truly control possession