‘National Treasure’ Disney Plus Series Casts Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast in the upcoming “National Treasure” series at Disney Plus, Variety has learned.

Zeta-Jones joins previously announced cast members Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith in the series continuation of the film franchise of the same name. Production is set to begin this month in Baton Rouge, LA.

More from Variety

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, described as a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants—and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.

Zeta-Jones’ recent TV credits include “Prodigal Son” at Fox and “Queen America” for Facebook Watch. She will also appear in the upcoming Addams Family series “Wednesday” at Netflix in the role of Morticia. She is primarily known for her film work, earning an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for her role in “Chicago.” Her other major film roles include “Traffic,” “Ocean’s 12,” “The Terminal,” “Intolerable Cruelty,” “Entrapment,” and “The Mask of Zorro.”

She is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Rick Muirragui serves as writer and executive producer on “National Treasure.” Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed also executive produce. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. Turteltaub directed and produced the two “National Treasure” films, while the Wibberlys worked on the screenplay and story for both films. Bruckheimer produced the films as well. ABC Signature will produce.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.