National Storage Sees Big Insider Stock Buys

Shares of self-storage firm



National Storage Affiliates Trust



have tumbled in 2022, and are now trading near a two-year low. Two insiders, including a company founder, purchased large amounts of stock on the open market.

National Storage (ticker: NSA) is a real estate investment trust that has ownership interests in and operates 1,100 self-storage properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Shares have lost half their market value so far this year. Last week National Storage stock slipped to an intraday low of ​​$35.37; shares haven’t traded at that level since January 2021.