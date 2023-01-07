National Society of Film Critics Names ‘Tár’ As Best Picture – The Hamden Journal

The National Society of Film Critics has named Tár as Best Picture in the group’s 57th annual vote Saturday. The results were announced on Twitter.

Cate Blanchett was awarded best actress for her Tár role, while writer-director Todd Field won for Best Screenplay. Blanchett’s win follows her New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. victories.

Colin Farrell won Best Actor for his star turn in The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang, Banshees’ Kerry Condon was chosen as Best Supporting Actress.

Charlotte Wells won best director prize for Aftersun. Ke Huy Quan was named Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The winners:

Best picture: Tár

Runners-up: Aftersun, No Bears

Best director: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Runners-up: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave, Jafar Panahi, No Bears

Best actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin

Runners-up: Paul Mescal, Aftersun, Bill Nighy, Living

Best actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once,

Tilda Swinton, The Eternal Daughter, and Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once,

Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Runners-up: Nina Hoss, Tár, Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Best screenplay: Todd Field, Tár

Runners-up: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin,

James Gray, Armageddon Time

Best cinematography: Michał Dymek, EO

Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope, Kim Ji-yong, Decision to Leave