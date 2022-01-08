National Society Of FIlm Critics 2021 Honors Voting Underway – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal

The National Society of Film Critics voting for the best films of 2021 is underway today.

The NSFC features elected and eligible members from major media outlets. The annual awards honors the best in acting, direction, writing, cinematography and more across onscreen and streaming releases in the US.

Any film that opened in the US on a screen or streaming platform during the year is eligible for consideration. Last year, the group handed Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland its top prize, Best Picture, a feat the film duplicated at the Oscars.

The 60-members NSFC include critics from major papers and outlets in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago including from outlets Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, the New Yorker, the Christian Science Monitor and NPR.

The L.A. Times‘ Justin Chang is the organization’s current chair.

We’ll update results as they come in. Winners announced so far:

 

