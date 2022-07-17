National Guard defender shoots down his sixth Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with an Igla MANPADS

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 17 JULY, 14:49

On 17 July, a 19-year-old conscript in the National Guard of Ukraine hit his 6th Russian plane using an Igla MANPADS.

Source: National Guard press service on Facebook, and speaking to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: “On 16 July, around ten o’clock in the evening, he shot down a cruise missile. And on the morning of the next day, he added to his collection of downed planes with another Su-aircraft!

Now the National Guard defender has 6 enemy SU-25 aircraft and one Russian cruise missile under his belt.”

Details: The National Guard press service confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that after downing three planes, the serviceman was awarded the highest state award – the “Hero of Ukraine” star.

The name of the National Guard defender, who has been nicknamed the “Zaporizhzhia avenger”, has not been disclosed.

The National Guard has released a short video in which a fighter demonstrates his combat “girlfriend” – the Igla MANPADS.