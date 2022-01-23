National Geographic Documentary Films Hot Sundance Docu ‘Fire Of Love’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: National Geographic Documentary Films is closing a mid-seven-figure worldwide rights deal for Fire of Love, the Sara Dosa-directed documentary that opened the festival and created a stampede of bidders in what is the first deal on the virtual ground here.

As The Hamden Journal reported yesterday, bidding began shortly after the film’s Thursday premiere screening. Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon all were in the mix on this one. Submarine is brokering the deal.

The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple was seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy.

The film is produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Sara Dosa. The exec producers are Greg Boustead, Jessica Harrop, Josh Braun and Ben Braun. Ben Schwartz is co-exec producer.

