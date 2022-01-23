National Geographic Docu Films Acquires Sundance Film ‘The Territory’ – The Hamden Journal

National Geographic Documentary Films acquired rights to the docu The Territory for low seven-figures. It’s their second deal, following a big one for Fire of Love. Nat Geo announced The Territory deal this morning.

Screening in the World Cinema Documentary competition, The Territory focuses on the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by illegal loggers and an association of nonnative farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. The film draws audiences deep into the Uru-eu-wau-wau community while delivering unprecedented access to the other side of the conflict as loggers illegitimately clear land and a network of desperate farmers rally together, readying to colonize the protected rainforest. This includes footage shot by the Uru-eu-wau-wau people, the film provides verité-style footage, captured over three years, as the activists risk their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth.

Pic marks the debut from director Alex Pritz and has been co-produced by the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau community, with activist Txai Suruí an active executive producer. The project is produced by The Cave’s Sigrid Dyekjaer, Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures, and Passion Pictures (The Rescue) along with Will N. Miller, Lizzie Gillett and Gabriel Uchida. Pic got made through Documist, Associação Jupaú do Povo Uru-eu-wau-wau, Real Lava, Passion Pictures and Protozoa Pictures in association with TIME Studios and XTR with backing from Luminate and Doc Society.

“The Territory is an urgent story of courage and resilience, beautifully told by first-time feature director Alex Pritz. We are honored to bring the story of the Uru-eu-wau-wau people to the world and help further the conversation and raise awareness around the endangered Amazon rainforest and its indigenous people,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films for National Geographic. “We are equally excited to be working with our longtime friend Sigrid Dyekjær whose talent for shepherding stories of impact and advocacy is unprecedented and with our frequent collaborator Darren Aronofsky, a visionary storyteller with an unmatched eye for breakthrough talent.”

The producers brokered the deal with the National Geographic Documentary Films team. National Geographic Documentary Films will release theatrically later this year before the film heads to its streaming platforms.