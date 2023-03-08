National Archives has not reviewed nine boxes of Biden documents for classified material

Nine boxes of documents found at President Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, DC, have not been reviewed for classified material by the National Archives, according to a report.

The boxes were shipped by Biden’s attorney Patrick Moore to his law office in Boston before the discovery of 10 classified documents at the 80-year-old president’s namesake think tank.

The National Archives revealed the quantity of boxes taken from Moore’s office, and the fact that they have not been reviewed, in response to questions contained in a February letter from Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), according to Fox News.

Acting Archivist of the US Debra Steidel Wall told the lawmakers, in a letter dated Tuesday, that the agency learned about the nine boxes on Nov. 3, 2022, a day after the initial set of classified documents were found by Biden’s lawyers at the DC-based think tank.





Biden’s lawyer Patrick Moore had nine boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center shipped to his Boston law office in November of last year. AP

“When NARA contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston,” the letter states, according to Fox News Digital.

The boxes were not secured by NARA officials until Nov. 9, when they were moved to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.

“NARA staff retrieved nine boxes from Mr. Moore’s Boston office,” Wall said, adding that the contents of the boxes have not been reviewed to determine if they contain sensitive papers.

“NARA has not reviewed the contents of the boxes found at Mr. Moore’s Boston office,” Wall states.





The National Archives revealed to lawmakers that it has not reviewed the contents of the nine boxes from the Penn Biden Center think tank. AP

It is unclear if the Justice Department has reviewed the material in the nine boxes.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

In January, it was reported that FBI agents searched Biden’s former DC think tank office in mid-November after his attorneys found classified records improperly stored there days before the 2022 midterm elections.

It’s unclear whether the FBI found any additional classified material in their mid-November office sweep.

The scandal surrounding Biden’s handling of classified material from his days as vice president – some reportedly related to the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Iran – intensified after more sensitive papers were found by Biden’s attorneys and the FBI in his Wilmington, Del., home.





Biden has dismissed the sensitive papers found at his Wilmington, Del., home and his namesake think tank as “stray papers.” Joe Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Robert K. Hur in November to handle the criminal investigation into the commander-in-chief.

Biden has dismissed the classified material found at the Penn Biden Center and in WIlmington as “stray papers,” and he has blamed the aides who packed up his White House office over a decade ago.