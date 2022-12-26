Nathaniel Hackett got off to a rough start, never recovered and was fired by Broncos after awful loss to Rams

Nathaniel Hackett dug himself a hole with Denver Broncos fans immediately.

In Hackett’s first regular-season game, he made the baffling decision to run down the clock and try a 64-yard field goal for the win against the Seattle Seahawks. That kick missed, the Broncos lost and that started a string of errors that Hackett couldn’t escape.

Hackett was fired by the Broncos on Monday, a day after the team was blown out 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams.

The horrific loss on Christmas to a Rams team that was 4-10 coming into the game could go down as the low point in Hackett’s year as coach. However, it’s tough to pick just one low point as the worst of a miserable season.

Hackett was in trouble before he ever really got going. In September, Broncos fans were already calling for Hackett to be fired. They finally got their wish.

Nathaniel Hackett got off to bad start

Even before the season started, some Broncos fans were annoyed that Hackett didn’t play any starters in the preseason. He was already off on the wrong foot.

There was a lot of excitement for the Broncos going into the season, which made the early-season foibles harder to stomach. After a few delay-of-game penalties, Broncos fans started mockingly counting down the play clock, and that was all the way back in Week 2. Their patience was very short with Hackett.

There were ridiculous game management issues and the offense was terrible. Hackett was hired due to his work as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator, which made the struggles of the offense a big problem for him. New quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play well, and it was hard to tell how much of the blame should have been on Wilson and how much was on the coaching. The Broncos offense found new depths every week. Denver was dead last in the NFL in points scored for most of the season. Wilson, who had a very good career with the Seattle Seahawks, suddenly looked like one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks with the Broncos. Wilson signed a massive extension before the season and he isn’t going anywhere for a while.

Hackett was expendable, and he took the fall.

Nathaniel Hackett had a miserable season as Denver Broncos head coach. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Who will be Broncos new head coach?

The attractiveness of the Broncos job has a lot to do with candidates’ views on Wilson. If they think Hackett’s offense was the problem and Wilson can be turned around, it’s an attractive job. There should be plenty of questions about that, however.

The Broncos have new owners, which is one reason Hackett didn’t last long. The Walton-Penner family bought the team for $4.65 billion shortly before the season started, and after Hackett was hired. The new ownership group wouldn’t spend that much money and balk at buying out Hackett after one season, or on spending big for a new coach. When Broncos fans started becoming apathetic — they were walking out of close games early in the season and there were more than 18,000 no-shows for a home game against the Arizona Cardinals in December — it seemed obvious that big changes would be made.

Hackett seemed in over his head right away, and he never did much to make it better. Broncos fans have been impatient with the franchise. It hasn’t been to the playoffs since a win in Super Bowl 50. The optimistic feelings after trading for Wilson dissipated quickly.

Hackett will go down as a big miss by the Broncos. It was clear early on that it wasn’t going to work out.