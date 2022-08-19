Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s critically acclaimed comedy sketch series, “The Rehearsal,” for a second season. The news comes ahead of Season 1’s finale, which airs Friday night.

“The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of hired actors and seemingly limitless resources, Fielder gives space to ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully curated simulations of his own design. “When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?” the show’s logline reads.

A hit with fans and critics alike, TheWrap’s review called the hybrid pseudo-docuseries “more than impressive” and an “absolute creative feat.” Vanity Fair wrote that it was “as enthralling and bizarre as life itself.”

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement, “Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with ‘The Rehearsal.’ We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

Season 1 was executive produced by Fielder, who also writes, directs and stars. Clark Reinking is executive producer for Episode 1, while Dave Paige is executive producer for the remaining episodes. Christie Smith and Dan McManus also executive produce for Rise Management.

