Nathan Chasing Horse filmed child sex assault, groomed girls: prosecutor

The former child-actor-turned-cult-leader Nathan Chasing Horse allegedly filmed himself sexually assaulting a child and was actively grooming girls to replace his aging wives, a Nevada prosecutor revealed in court Wednesday.

The disturbing allegations against the 46-year-old “Dances With Wolves” actor came to light during a hearing Wednesday at a north Las Vegas courtroom where a judge set his bail at $300,000.

Federal prosecutors charged Chasing Horse with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 8 News Now.

Chasing Horse, who reportedly led a cult called “The Circle,” wrote detailed journal entries about his progress to groom young girls to become his future wives, according to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowels.

“There is evidence that this individual is still in the process of grooming young children to replace the others as they grow up,” Rowles said.





Nathan Chasing Horse is facing both state and federal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting young girls for two decades. AP

The journals were recovered by investigators after SWAT officers and detectives raided Chasing Horse’s North Vegas home — where he lived with his five wives — on Jan. 31 and took him into custody.

Rowles also said investigators discovered a video that allegedly shows Chasing Horse sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 11 and 13 while she was unconscious, 8 News Now reported.

“Throughout the video, the victim appears to be unconscious and displays minimal movement,” the federal complaint said. “The male pans the camera toward his face. During this time the face of the adult male is clearly observed and can be identified as Chasing Horse.”





Nathan Chasing Horse and Kevin Costner in the 1990 movie “Dances with Wolves.” MGM

The actor, known for his role in the 1990 Kevin Costner movie, portrayed himself as a “medicine man” who could communicate with spirits in order to attract the trust of Indigenous followers. He then used his influence to sexually and physically assault young girls and women in a history of abuse that dates back to the early 2000s and spans multiple states as well as Canada, investigators said.

Police have identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when the abuse began, and another who said she was offered to the alleged cult leader as a “gift” when she was 15.





Chasing Horse was ordered held on $300,000 bail. AP

Chasing Horse, who was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, faces eight felony charges in Nevada including sex trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse and possession of child pornography.

Rowles requested bail be set a $2 million — stating that Chasing Horse is a flight risk with an extensive network of resources and devout followers. Chasing Horse’s public defender Kristy Holston asked the judge to set bail at $50,000.

Justice of Peace Craig Newman set bail at $300,000, but Chasing Horse would have to pay just 15% or $45,000 to be freed under Nevada law.

The reported cult leader’s family and followers — who filled the courtroom and stood outside the building waving signs that translate to “Justice for Chasing Horse” — cheered at the news he was granted bail.





About two dozen family members and supporters of Chasing Horse filled the courtroom. AP

His victims, including those in the courtroom, however, were disappointed by Newman’s decision.

“What happened this morning was like a slap in the face,” said Rulon Pete, a representative of the victims. “Realistically, if he posts bail, that’s the mystery. What’s going to happen?”

If Chasing Horse makes bail and is released, he will be electronically monitored and must live with a relative. He also cannot have any contract with his alleged victims or minors and is banned from access to alcohol, drugs and firearms, Newman ordered.

It’s unclear when he will appear in federal court on the new federal charges.

He was also charged in British Columbia, Canada, this week for an alleged 2018 sexual assault.

With Post wires