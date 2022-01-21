Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs was cited for driving 110 mph in on a Nevada highway two weeks after being charged with DUI, KLAS Las Vegas reports.

Nevada State Police stopped Hobbs at 11:45 a.m. Sunday and charged him with reckless driving for excess speed in a 65-mph zone. He was not arrested, but Hobbs’ car was towed.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Hobbs was booked for misdemeanor DUI on Jan. 3 after failing a field sobriety test. Las Vegas police said in a statement they received a call about a driver asleep inside a parked vehicle, and an officer found the rookie defensive back asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes SUV on a parking garage exit ramp.

Hobbs’ arrest came only weeks after a woman was killed in a crash that resulted in another Raiders player, Henry Ruggs, being charged with DUI causing death and substantial bodily injury and two counts of reckless driving. The Raiders quickly cut Ruggs.

The Raiders also waived cornerback Damon Arnette last year after he displayed a gun and made threats in a video following a high-speed crash near the team practice facility. Arnette signed a reserve/futures contract with the Chiefs this week.

Nate Hobbs cited for driving 110 mph two weeks after a DUI charge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk