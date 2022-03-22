Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, more react to Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington

The MMA community had plenty to say after reports and video of an alleged Monday night altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington outside of Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.

On Tuesday, a Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson told MMA Junkie the department has opened an investigation into Masvidal on suspicion of felony battery.

In a police report acquired by MMA Junkie, an unnamed victim claimed Masvidal punched him twice in the face as he was leaving the restaurant. Tweets from Masvidal and his management, as well as video of Covington speaking to police, indicate the former UFC interim welterweight champion was the redacted person.

Among those who weighed in after the news were UFC star Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC champion Kamaru Usman, UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, and more. Scroll below to see the what the MMA community had to say.

