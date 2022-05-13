Natasha Lyonne to make Saturday Night Live hosting debut with Japanese Breakfast on season 47 finale

Another Russian Doll wormhole is opening at Studio 8H.

Natasha Lyonne will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the upcoming May 21 season 47 finale alongside musical guest Japanese Breakfast, NBC announced Friday.

The former Orange Is the New Black star and current Russian Doll actress will close out season 47 as she prepares to front the forthcoming Peacock series Poker Face, while Grammy-nominated band Japanese Breakfast joins the musical guest roster amid its current North American tour in support of the 2021 album Jubilee.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne and Japanese Breakfast to topline the ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 47 finale.

Ahead of the season 47 finale, SNL returns this Saturday with Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez (who leads the Hulu series alongside SNL legends Steve Martin and Martin Short) as host, with Post Malone appearing as the musical act.

“I think [in season 1] I wanted very badly for Nadia and Alan to sort of ask a question of, ‘How do I stop dying?’ Great. But really, for them, three and a half years later, [it’s about] ‘How do I start living? What does it mean to be present in a life and make the most of the time that we have in the here and now, with our set of circumstances? What would it take?” Lyonne recently told EW for our Russian Doll cover story, which examines the show’s chronicle of a New York City woman who can’t stop dying — and returning to relive a party being thrown in her honor. “Would it take a time-traveling device? Would it take me actually being there to see it all? Would it take my grandmother kind of signing off? ‘Hey, I’m telling you, kid, you’re all right. You come by it honestly.'”

The Saturday Night Live season 47 finale airs May 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

