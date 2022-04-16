Natasha Lyonne says she and Fred Armisen broke up over a swimming pool

Netflix Hosts The SAG After Party At The Sunset Tower Hotel

At least she’ll be able to get her laps in.

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne recently confirmed her split with comedian Fred Armisen over their different opinions on swimming pools.

“We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “But Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool.”

The Orange Is the New Black star acknowledges that it’s a mundane reason for a breakup, but during the COVID lockdowns, she yearned for a house with a pool that would allow her to get a little exercise. Armisen balked at the idea.

“I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer,” she said in her THR interview. “So I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles.”

Despite their aquatically driven parting of ways, Lyonne says she and Armisen still talk “all the time.”

“So that’s the real scandal,” she joked.

Lyonne and Armisen were introduced by Armisen’s Saturday Night Live buddy Maya Rudolph and went public with their relationship in 2014 when they cozied up at Netflix’s post-Emmys party at the Chateau Marmont. The last time they stepped out together was for the 2020 Golden Globes, and Lyonne was spotted hand-in-hand with a new man at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September 2021.

The second season of Lyonne’s Netflix hit Russian Doll hits the streamer on April 20, three years after its first season landed in 2019.

Armisen has kept busy since the split, appearing in HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death and the new Netflix flick The Bubble.

Representatives for Lyonne and Armisen didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

