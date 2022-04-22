Natasha Lyonne says Marlon Brando held her breast in a never-before-seen ‘Scary Movie 2’ scene before he dropped out of the movie

Natasha Lyonne in “Scary Movie 2”Dimension films

Natasha Lyonne spoke to Entertainment Weekly about shooting “Scary Movie 2” with Marlon Brando.

Lyonne says Brando shot a scene in the comedy where the script called for him to hold her breast.

“The Godfather” star was supposed to play a priest before dropping out for health reasons.

Natasha Lyonne revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she has a video of Marlon Brando’s holding her breast in one of his last roles acting in “Scary Movie 2” with her.

Lyonne had a small role in the opening scene of the horror-comedy sequel where she plays a young girl who is possessed by a demon. During the scene, which is a parody of “The Exorcist,” two priests played by James Woods and Andy Richter try and fail to exorcise the demon. At one point, Father McFeely (Woods) flirts with the demon-possessed girl and they participate in a sexual humping act.

During her appearance on Entertainment Weekly’s video series “Role Call,” Lyonne said that “The Godfather” star Brando was originally in Woods’ role and shot a few scenes before dropping out of the project.

“I have a VHS copy of the dailies that I got because Marlon Brando’s final role — sadly for him, but luckily for me — is doing this ‘Exorcist’ opening teaser,” the “Russian Doll” star said. “I don’t know what he was thinking, really.”

She continued: “He had an oxygen tank and he just kind of held my boob, because that was in the script. He was supposed to be like, ‘The power of Christ compels you.’ I just remember being like, ‘Ah, this is the surrealism that André Breton, Salvador Dali were talking about.'”

Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.”Paramount Pictures/IMDb

Lyonne recalled that Brando was “very chatty” on set and was wearing an earpiece throughout the scene.

“So, I had Brando with the earpiece and the hand on the boob, and the makeup, and ‘The power of Christ compels you,’ and not to curse, but, ‘Your mother sucks c—s in hell,’ and so on,” she added. “This was all happening at once, and I remember like, ‘You know, showbiz is all right.’ In that moment, showbiz was A-okay.”

Lyonne added that Brando had to drop out due to health reasons. The legendary actor and star of “The Godfather” died at the age of 80 in 2004 from respiratory and heart difficulties, three years after the movie premiered. Lyonne added that it was “a little weird” to replace the film legend with Woods.

Lyonne’s latest project “Russian Doll” premiered earlier this week on Netflix.

