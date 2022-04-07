Natasha Lyonne is a ‘time prisoner’ in trippy trailer for Russian Doll season 2

What is a fate worse than dying over and over and over again? Time traveling, apparently.

“I broke time,” Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) tells Alan (Charlie Barnett) in the first full trailer for Russian Doll season 2. “Do I need to be worried?” he asks her. The answer would appear to be a resounding yes.

The trailer, mostly comprised of quick flashes of scenes, teases multiple possible time jumps and potential “unfinished business.” Horse, the mysterious homeless man from season 1, makes an appearance laughing maniacally. And, the infamous, glowing bathroom door, more falls down staircases, and a potential descent through spacetime are all shown as well.

It ends with Nadia in a bar, being asked if she is a time traveler. With her trademark sardonic wit, she replies, “I prefer the term time prisoner.”

In addition to Lyonne and Barnett, the clip also teases series newcomers Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley, and Carolyn Michelle Smith, and the return of Greta Lee’s Maxine and Chloë Sevigny as Nadia’s mom, Lenora.

This season, which is set four years after the first, finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer, and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman.

All seven episodes of Russian Doll season 2 drop on Netflix on April 20. For more of the timey-wimey shenanigans in store, check out the full trailer above.

